Actor Roger Moore dies at 89

(WISH) — Actor Roger Moore has passed away.

The actor, best known as playing James Bond in several films, was 89 years old.

His family made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning. His family said he had a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017