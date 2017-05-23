Actor Roger Moore dies at 89

(WISH) — Actor Roger Moore has passed away.
The actor, best known as playing James Bond in several films, was 89 years old.
His family made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning. His family said he had a “short but brave battle with cancer.”
