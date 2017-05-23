Child dies after being struck by vehicle

WESPORT, Ind. (WISH) – A child died after being struck by a vehicle Monday evening.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers responded to the area of State Road 3 and Main Street in Westport at approximately 9 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a vehicle.

After arriving on scene, it was the discovered that a 2007 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 45-year-old David Vanderbur, was headed northbound on State Road 3. As the vehicle was approaching Main Street, 2-year-old Lena Snowden walked onto State Road 3 from the Pine Lake Apartments, into the path of the northbound truck.

ISP said Vanderbur was unable to avoid hitting the child. The child did sustain fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.