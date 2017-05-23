IMPD asking for assistance identifying forgery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a forgery suspect.

According to IMPD, on Feb. 3, 7 and 8, a white man entered Fifth Third Bank and Regions Bank locations and presented several counterfeit checks. Additionally, he offered fraudulent credit cards as proof of identification.

Police say the suspect uses “Marcos Rodriguez,” “Brian Martinez,” “Manuel Torres,” “Noel Carmona” and “Carlos Batista” as aliases.

Authorities say all of the checks were attempting to draw off accounts belonging to a Florida business.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.