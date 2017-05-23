Man in custody after striking officer’s patrol car in Hendricks Co.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he crashed into the back of an officer’s vehicle.

It happened May 20 when officers responded to a call of a suspicious person along US 40.

After arriving and speaking to the subject, the officers observed 19-year-old Hunter Lyford crash into the back of a patrol car.

Lyford was arrested and charged with minor in consumption of alcohol, operating while intoxicated and possession of a false government ID.

There were no injuries in the crash.