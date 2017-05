INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As councilors weigh a proposal to “up” the minimum wage for city-county workers, the public got a chance to voice their opinions Monday night.

The proposal would raise hourly pay from $9 to $13.

Some city leaders say a single person needs to make at least $10 an our in Marion County to support themselves.

No vote was taken Monday night as it was just the first of several public hearings.

If the proposal passes, the raise would go into effect in October.