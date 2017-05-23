Two arrested following Dollar General robbery, attempted pharmacy robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been taken into custody in connection with the robbery of a Dollar General and the attempted robbery of a Kroger Pharmacy.

It happened just after 12 p.m. on May 14 when officers responded to an attempted robbery call at a Kroger Pharmacy in the 600 block of Twin Aire Drive where a man allegedly passed a note to a pharmacist demanding narcotics.

He later fled the scene into a waiting a vehicle.

Officers later responded to a robbery call at a Family Dollar in the 5200 block of English Avenue where a suspect allegedly passed a note to an employee demanding money. The suspect would later flee after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

After gathering information, authorities were able to identify the suspects as 21-year-old Steven Ostachuk and 25-year-old Robert Butler.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.