GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A 13-year-old boy has been struck and killed by a train in Fairmount.

Officers from the Fairmount Police Department went to the 500 block of South Factory Street on reports of a male struck by a train at roughly 4:49 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a 13-year-old boy, of Fairmount, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.