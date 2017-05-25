Kokomo police make arrest in murder investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of Jason Heck.

31-year-old Marcus Byars of Kokomo has been arrested in the case.

Heck, 29, was found dead by a passer-by on Monday afternoon in the 2700 block of North 50 East on the property of UAW 1166.

His death was ruled a homicide the next day by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.

Byars was arrested Thursday morning.

The case remains under investigation. You can call in information regarding this case to the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.