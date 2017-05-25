Man sought after 2 morning reports of sexual battery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with two investigations of sexual battery reports in the downtown area.

The incidents were reported Monday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sex crimes detectives are searching for Anthony Jones.

The first report involves inappropriate touching. The report was made to police just after 9 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Market Street, a block east of the City-County Building. The suspect fled the area after the incident, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The second report involves sexual assault of a female just before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of North New Jersey Street, about a half-block north of the first report.

Detective soon discovered the two reports were related.

“After gathering sufficient evidence, detectives and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed for a warrant and which was granted,” the release said. “The charges on the warrant range from intimidation to rape.

“If you see the suspect, do not approach, dial 911 immediately.”