Speedway’s secret Samaritan strikes again

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Cindy Bodkin isn’t from Indianapolis. After 35 years teaching students with learning disabilities near Mid-Ohio, Bodkin found a new passion in the racing world.

“I have a personal family, and I consider IndyCar to be my second family,” Bodkin said. “I just love Indianapolis, I would like to live here in the future.”

Bodkin has made a May trip to Indianapolis the last 17 years, never once arriving empty handed.

“Thank you again, cookie lady,” James Hinchcliffe said. “These will go great with some milk in victory lane.”

Bodkin arrived at Carb Day with 60 dozen cookies and wasted no time getting to work. One of the first cookie deliveries went to the crew of injured driver Sebastien Bourdais.

“Sebastien is running on Cindy’s cookies and physical therapy right now,” a Dale Coyne crew member said.

“She has dropped off cookies for us, I have to say, it has to be close to 20 straight years,” Kent Holden of Schmidt-Peterson Motorsports said.

The biggest delivery of the afternoon went to 2016 pole winner James Hinchcliffe.

“Thank you, cookie lady,” Hinchcliffe said. “I am going to be a little slower now but they will be worth it.”

Sometimes a little effort helps turn two strangers into fast friends. The “Cookie Lady” and IndyCar remains a perfect match again in Indianapolis.