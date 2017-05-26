W.Va. man opens beer, announces robbery, gets arrested

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) — Police have arrested a suspect after he allegedly opened a beer at a gas station before telling the cashier he was robbing the store.

According to a criminal complaint, Denzil Prunty was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Prunty allegedly walked into the store and opened a 24-ounce Budweiser without paying.

After the cashier told him he was not allowed to drink in the store, Prunty told him that “you better call the cops because I’m about to rob the place.”

He then walked around the store while brandishing a knife on his hip.

Prunty then placed a 9-inch knife on the counter while the store’s manager activated the panic button.

Store personnel occupied Prunty until the Ravenswood Police Department arrived.

He was charged with attempted robbery. Prunty was being held at South Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.