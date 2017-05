INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis fire officals are working hard to find out what sparked a church fire early Saturday morning.

The fire started at 2 a.m. at the Greater True Gospel Tabernacle in the 2900 block of North Temple Avenue.

Authorities said the fire started in the back of the church, but do not think it was caused by arson.

There were no injuries in the fire.

The fire is estimated to have caused $50,000 in damages.