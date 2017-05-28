Laura Steele interviews ‘The Walking Dead’ actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – One of the biggest honors of the Indianapolis 500 is driving the pace car.

24-Hour News 8’s Laura Steele talked to the person who will be driving the pace car for the 101st Indianapolis 500, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Best known for his role on “The Walking Dead”, Morgan talks about his biggest fear in driving the pace car.

He also called the opportunity to driver the pace car a “big honor” and “an absolute thrill of a lifetime.”

For more from Laura’s interview with Morgan, click on the video.