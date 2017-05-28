Quiet night as Speedway police make one arrest before race

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Speedway Police say they made one arrest in and around the track from Saturday into the early morning hours of race day.

In a press release sent at 6:30 a.m., the Speedway Police Department said that person was arrested for a warrant for possession of a narcotic.

The police department’s main concern race day morning was traffic.

And some IMPD officers found themselves making the most of getting stuck in it.

IMPD Public Information Officers Aaron Hamer and James Gillespie posted some videos on Twitter as they sang while hanging out in traffic.