Former The Bachelorette contestant found dead in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A contestant who was on Season 8 of The Bachelorette was found dead in Austin early Monday morning, TMZ reports.

The Austin Police Department says on Monday around 2:10 a.m., they were called to the 300 block of W. Mary Street for an unresponsive man. When officers arrived, they found the body of 31-year-old Michael Nance.

Police say Nance’s death is not suspicious at this time but an autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

Nance was originally on Emily Maynard’s season in 2012. Maynard posted on Twitter regarding Nance’s death, saying he was a “kind heart with so much talent.”

So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends. — Emily MaynardJohnson (@EmilyMaynard) May 30, 2017

Others in The Bachelor world also took to social media to express their condolences.

My heart breaks to hear about the passing of my friend Michael Nance. He was a sweet man with a kind soul. We all loved him on Bachelorette. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 30, 2017