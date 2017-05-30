Fountaintown dog rescue damaged by winds in need of help

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (WISH) – Canine Castaways Rescue in Fountaintown, Indiana is in desperate need of help. The dog rescue says strong winds destroyed its kennels wiped out its electricity Sunday.

Canine Castaways posted its initial plea on Facebook Sunday night. The page administrator posted that strong winds hit the shelter destroying all of its kennels and wiping out its electricity.

The pictures posted with the message show dogs in the damaged kennels underneath twisted sheets of metal that used to be the kennel roofs. Luckily, the post also says all of the dogs are ok.

The shelter says its received a lot of help Monday, but it still needs more.

You can send donations to:

Canine Castaways Rescue 10879 N 200 W Fountaintown, IN 46130.

You can also call Shelly Christie who runs the shelter at 317-345-6578 to find out other urgent needs.