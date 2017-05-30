Indiana State Fair announces first 5 concerts of 2017 State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Fair announced the first five concerts of the 2017 State Fair Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s announced concerts are just a handful of the 17 concerts to hit the free stage during this year’s state fair.

The announced concerts are as follows:

George Thorogood and The Destroyers – Friday, August 4

Yacht Rock Revival Tour 2017 – Thursday, August 10

Blue October – Friday, August 11

Patti LaBelle – Thursday, August 17

Kiefer Sutherland – Friday, August 18

Tickets are currently available on the Indiana State Fair’s website for $8, plus a convenience fee and can also be purchased, during regular business hours, at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office.

More shows hitting the free stage will be announced soon.

This year’s Indiana State Fair will run from Aug. 4-20.