Woman allegedly abandons 2-year-old after shoplifting

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette woman is accused of abandoning a 2-year-old at Wal-Mart.

The incident happened Friday night at the store on Commerce Drive in Lafayette.

Prosecutors said the loss prevention officer approached two women about shoplifting. The women took off but left behind a child in a stroller.

Police said officers discovered a bag of spice inside a pocket on the stroller. They were also able to locate a receipt with the name of the child’s father on it.

Julie Wright, 35, was later identified as one of the women. Authorities said she was babysitting the child at the time.

Charges against Wright are on a 72-hour hold. Prosecutors have until Friday afternoon to charge Wright or she will be released from the Tippecanoe County Jail, where she’s currently being held.