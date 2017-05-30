Woman critically injured in accident involving semi

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A woman was critically injured in an accident involving a semi Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, a car, driven by the woman, was northbound on Harding Street when it collided with an eastbound tanker truck on 29th Street.

The incident happened around 10 a.m Tuesday.

The female driver of car had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the semi was not injured and is cooperating with police.