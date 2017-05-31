Authorities investigate string of storage unit robberies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries at a Public Storage complex in Indianapolis Tuesday night on Georgetown Road.

Some customers are concerned because there is security there already for the many units at the public storage site. There’s a fence that’s several feet high, a key pad for renters to get access and even security cameras.

IMPD said several units were broken into with the burglars cutting several unit padlocks. All of this happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Damon Jones was looking to rent a storage unit Wednesday. He needs a place to keep pretty much everything he owns as he’s moving but when 24-Hour News 8 showed him the police report summaries, he said he’s reconsidering.

“We were going to put everything in there. Like I said we have some pretty valuable things we’ve accumulated over the year,” he said. “Not just even valuable but meaningful things that mean stuff to us. I really don’t want to see those lost.”

Public Storage’s website states if you rent with the company, you are required to have insurance in case anything does go missing.

Experts also say you should check with your home or rental insurance policy to see if there’s anything offered for off-site storage.

Public Storage declined to comment for this story, and IMPD did not have details on how much these stolen items are worth.

Police are still investigating.