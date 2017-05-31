Police: Racial slur sprayed on LeBron James’ Los Angeles home

Associated Press Published:
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James smiles as he watches from the bench as he sits out the game during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the Cavaliers, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Miami. Cavaliers coach David Blatt says he made the decision in part because James logged 45 minutes in Cleveland's overtime loss at New Orleans on Friday night. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Police are investigating after someone spray painted a racial slur on the front gate of Lebron James’ home in Los Angeles on the eve of the NBA Finals.

It happened Wednesday morning in the Brentwood neighborhood.

Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, tells The Associated Press that James wasn’t home at the time. She says the property manager told officers they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Police are investigating it as an act of vandalism and a possible hate crime.

Sandoval says someone painted over the slur before officers arrived at the home to investigate.

A representative for James declined to comment. James and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals beginning Thursday night, with Game 1 in Oakland.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV