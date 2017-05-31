Purdue Trustees’ Committee approves tuition freeze

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Executive Committee of the Purdue University Board of Trustees approved Wednesday a freeze of tuition rates for a sixth consecutive year at the West Lafayette campus.

The Executive Committee, acting on behalf of the full board, also announced a $10 decrease in a fitness and wellness fee for two academic years.

This means Indiana residents will now see a base tuition, including rate fees, of less than $10,000 per year. Out-of-state students will pay just under $29,000 and international students just over $30,000.

The committee’s approval covers the freeze for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. The approval makes the total cost of attendance in 2019 less than it was in 2012.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels said this gives the university a competitive edge.

“Forget about inflation, just in nominal dollars,” said Daniels. “We’re not aware of another school, public or private, anywhere that make that statement.”

“Today, Purdue receives more applications and is home to more students than ever in our history,” Daniels said in news release. “It starts with world-class academics, but a big factor is that students and families know we will work hard to keep that excellent education within their financial reach.”

Purdue’s tuition and fees rank third lowest out of the 13 public Big Ten universities for in-state undergraduate students and fourth for out-of state undergrads. In-state applications are up 7 percent and the incoming freshman class is expected to be the biggest in recent years, with the most in-state freshman since 2008.

Daniels credits those numbers to the tuition freeze. He said choosing to keep it the same for another two years was a no-brainer.

“If we can pay the university’s bills with a little room to spare every year, and we have,” said Daniels. “If we can invest in the university’s future, which we have, in virtually unprecedented levels, and do that without raising tuition, why would we?”

According to Purdue, estimates show families have saved more than $400 million on educational expenses since 2012 – versus what they would have paid if Purdue had increased fees at national averages. Purdue says those savings have caused a 30 percent decrease in borrowing.

The Executive Committee also approved the proposed all-funds conceptual operating budget for fiscal year 2018. The budget includes a 2.5 percent merit pay increase for West Lafayette employees, with 0.5 percent contingent on supporting institutional priorities.