Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old woman

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Cedar Lake woman.

Lucille Kammer, 86, is 4-feet-10 and 115 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes, according to the Cedar Lake Police Department. She was last seen at 8 a.m. Thursday in Cedar Lake and is believed to be in danger, police said.

It is unknown what type clothing she was wearing. Kammer may be disoriented and require medical assistance. She is believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Toyota Corolla, with Indiana plate 341BKC.

Cedar Lake is about 140 miles northwest of Indianapolis.