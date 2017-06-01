Top 8 Things to do in Indy This Weekend: June 2-4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Doughnuts, food trucks, festivals with wine and macaroni and cheese join comedian Bill Maher among the many things to do this weekend.

Doughnut Day

This weekend, and Friday in particular, will get off to a great start as the last day of this work week is National Doughnut Day! There will be no better way to celebrate than to grab a free doughnut from the Salvation Army before heading into work at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument starting at 6 a.m. There will also be 15 different doughnut shops competing between 6-10 a.m. for the bragging rights to Best Donut in Indy! #DonutDayIndy. For more information, click here.

First Friday Food Truck Festival

If you remember, the first First Friday was a rainout, so we’ll try to make up for May’s First Friday this week. This month’s theme is Bike Night, so try to show up on two wheels, be it motorcycles or bicycles. The first 30 bikes that show up to the Old National Centre at 5 p.m. will gain free admission and VIP parking. There will be up to 30 food trucks on site. Tickets are $5 at the gate with free admission for children younger than 5. If you already bought a ticket to Foster the People, you will get in for free!

Sam Hunt

The Sam Hunt 15 in a 30 Tour will swing through the Circle City on Friday evening at the Klipsch Music Center in Noblesville. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and also features Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.

Friday Fireworks

If food trucks and big concerts aren’t your thing, here’s something for the whole family! The Indianapolis Indians are hosting the Gwinnett Braves on Friday night at Victory Field. Make sure to stay put after the game for the Friday Fireworks! The first pitch is at 7:15 p.m., so barring any extra innings, fireworks should start right around 10 p.m.

Races, walks rides supporting various causes

Make sure to get to bed early Friday night if you plan on taking part in any of the following which all start early Saturday.

7:40 a.m. — Race Away From Domestic Violence to support The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence: City Market, West Plaza, 222. E. Market St. 9 a.m. — 24th annual Miracle Ride to support the Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health: two-day event with various routes and starting points. Check this flyer for more information. 9 a.m. — Circle City IN Pride Ride : starts at the White River State Park. 10 a.m. — March of Dimes’ March of Babies : starts and ends at the South Meadow on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis at the corner of Ohio and North Blackford streets.



18th Annual Vintage Indiana Wine Fest

After you’re done walking, running or riding around early Saturday morning, head over to Military Park for the 18th Annual Vintage Indiana Wine Fest! The event starts at noon and runs through 6 p.m. for adults 21 and older. With admission, you’ll get to sample over 200 award-winning wines and if you like what you taste, you can then buy the wine by the glass, bottle or case. The first 10,000 attendees will get a souvenir glass with food and entertainment also on site. For more information, click here.

Return of the Mac

This popular mac ‘n’ cheese-themed event will take place Saturday at the newly built Federal Hill Commons at 175 Logan St. in Noblesville. A ticket grants you access to two full hours of unlimited mac ‘n’ cheese sampling, access to a full cash bar (21 and older only) and participation in the Yelp Crowd Favorite award process. There will be a free concert featuring rock band 16 Candles to follow. For more information, click here.

Bill Maher

Comedian, political commentator and television host Bill Maher will be in town Sunday. While the show is officially sold-out, tickets appear to still be available on some second-hand ticket-selling websites for the performance, which begins at 8 p.m. at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre.