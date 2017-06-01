West side carjacking suspects apprehended

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) – Police have apprehended two people in connection to a west side carjacking.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 34-year-old DeWayne Sisk and 24-year-old Rachel Brickley have both been taken into custody.

Police initially responded to the 200 block of South Warman Avenue just after 2 a.m. June 1 for a report of a carjacking with injury.

After arriving on scene, police discovered the victim, 26-year-old Shane Gebhart, bleeding from his face. Gebhart told police that Sisk struck him with the butt of a handgun and then took off with his vehicle. Gerbhart then ran to a nearby porch where police found him.

A short time later, officers discovered a vehicle matching the victim’s vehicle, as well as a man matching the suspect description at a gas station in the 3400 block of West Morris Street. A woman matching Brickley’s description was also discovered inside the convenience store.

Brickely and Sisk face preliminary charges for robbery.