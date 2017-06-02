Pilots of Mike Pence’s errant plane knew they’d be in the news

NEW YORK (AP) — The pilots of a plane that overran a runway at LaGuardia Airport last year while carrying Republican then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence knew they were going to be in the news, according to a recording released Wednesday by federal transportation investigators.

Moments after the plane came to a stop after making a hard landing in a rainstorm a week and a half before the election the captain is heard saying “my career just ended” followed by the first officer saying “mine too.”

The comments were captured on the Boeing 737’s cockpit voice recording released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

After touching the runway on Oct. 27, 2016, the plane marked with the “Make America Great Again” slogan and carrying Pence and 47 other people slid sideways and came to a stop in a field of arrestor beds, which are designed to prevent aircraft from barreling off runways. No one was injured.

“Eastern stop! Stop, Eastern!” an air traffic controller said, referring to the Pence plane before immediately relaying instructions to an incoming JetBlue plane to abort a landing.

When the dust settled, the first officer is heard saying in the cockpit “We’re gonna be in the news.”