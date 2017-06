AMITY, Ind. (WISH) — Five people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on US 31 in Johnson County.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Cox, it happened Friday on southbound US 31 at County Road 400 South near Amity.

Of the five injured, one was taken by helicopter to Methodist Hospital.

Authorities say only one lane of southbound US-31 is open as of roughly 5 p.m., to allow investigators to work.