Driver crashed into pole, flipped car and fled, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are looking for a driver who crashed into a utility pole, hitting a van and fleeing from the scene.

It happened Saturday night on Madison Avenue near Troy Avenue.

Police say the driver was traveling at a high speed and drifted off the road snapping a utility pole in half, inverting the car and hitting a van.

They say the car is registered to a business, and the driver who fled is a Hispanic male who will have cuts on his face.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.