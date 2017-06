INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a trip to the Indianapolis Museum of Art to talk about their new 18-hole golf course.

Some of the holes are created by artists, designers and sculptors.

Wolfsie even got the chance to show off some of his putting abilities.

Check out the videos to see more from the course!