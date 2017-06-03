Six years later, still no answers in Spierer disappearance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June 3 marks the six year anniversary since Indiana University student Lauren Spierer disappeared.

Spierer was 20 year old when police said she vanished on June 3, 2011 after a night of partying with friends at a local bar in Bloomington. Her disappearance prompted large group searches for her in and around Bloomington. Posters and billboards also spread the message, and many of those can still be seen.

It is believed Spierer went missing after leaving a friend’s place.

Spierer’s mother took to Facebook to discuss the ongoing search.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to contact Bloomington Police Department — 812-339-4477

helpfindlauren@gmail.com

Find Lauren – PO Box 1226 – Bloomington, IN 47402

Beau Dietl & Associates – 800-777-9366