1 in critical condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after a Monday morning shooting on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of North Ridgeview Drive just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said the shooting happened inside a residence. Upon arriving at the scene, police said two males were scene running from the area following the incident.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 31-262-8477.