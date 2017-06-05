Fire breaks out at house for sale in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A house for sale in Lebanon suffered damage after an electrical fire.

Monday around 5:24 p.m., crews from Lebanon, Whitestown and Center Township fire departments were dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street.

Crews arrived to find flames covering an entire side of the house. Responders were able to search for people and extinguish the fire within about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported on the scene.

Authorities estimate damages to the on-the-market house to be around $30,000.