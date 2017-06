INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Later this week the scent of strawberries will fill the air.

The popular Christ Church Cathedral Strawberry Festival is Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

24-Hour News 8 was downtown for a preview of some of the delicious treats.

A plate of shortcake, strawberries, ice cream and whipped topping can be picked up for $7.

Organizers say each shortcake is baked from scratch.

This will be the 52nd anniversary of the event.

