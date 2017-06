CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a man died following an ATV accident Tuesday evening.

It happened on Ross Road at 8:30 p.m. when 34-year-old Clinton Neal is said to have flipped his ATV after losing control.

Neal hit a tree after he was ejected without a helmet.

Alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.