Girl disqualified from soccer game because she looked like a boy

(WFLA/CNN) — A Nebraska family says they’re angry over the way a soccer tournament treated their eight-year-old daughter’s team, according to CNN.

The family says Mili Hernandez’s team was disqualified because organizers thought she was a boy.

Mili loves soccer and she loves her short haircut.

“When my hair starts to grow, I put it short because I always had short hair, so I didn’t like my hair long,” she said.

Mili plays soccer for Omaha’s “Azzuri Cachorros” girls club team. She’s so good, even though she’s only 8, she’s on the 11-year-old roster.

This weekend, Mili helped lead her team to the finals of the Springfield soccer club girl’s tournament.

But on Sunday, before taking the field, Mili and her team were suddenly disqualified. Springfield soccer organizers believed Mili was a boy.

Mili said, “Just because I look like a boy doesn’t mean I am a boy but they don’t have a reason to kick the whole club out.”

Her father, Gerardo Hernandez said Mili was in shock.

“She even was crying after they told us. She was crying. They made her cry,” Hernandez said.

Mili’s family claims they showed Mili’s insurance card to tournament organizers to prove she’s a girl. But, it wasn’t enough.

“They didn’t want to listen. They said the president had made his decision and there wasn’t any changing that,” Cruz Hernandez said.

Mili said she doesn’t believe what happened to her and her team was fair. But, Mili won’t let this stop her from playing.

She said, “Just because I can’t play here, there’s other tournaments that I can play.”