Indianapolis honors Robert Kennedy 49 years after assassination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Forty-nine years ago, U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was gunned down in Los Angeles.

Tuesday night, a special remembrance ceremony at Kennedy King Park on East 17th Street in Indianapolis recalled his assassination. The fatal shooting at The Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles occurred eight weeks after his visit to Indianapolis — where people gathered Tuesday night. On April 4, 1968, in Indianapolis, he had issued a passionate plea for calm on the night Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered in Memphis, Tennessee. Kennedy was running for president and had just won the California primary June 5, 1968.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat like Kennedy was, spoke at the Robert F. Kennedy remembrance next to the Landmark for Peace sculpture depicting Kennedy and King reaching for one another.

After the ceremony, there was a special performance of the play “Speak Truth to Power, Voices beyond the Dark” at the 16 Park Community Center, 546 E. 17th St.

The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative presented the remembrance.