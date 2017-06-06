ISP investigating 2 inmate deaths at Fayette County jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indiana State Police are investigating after two inmates died at the Fayette County Jail.

Police said that a 37-year-old man was arrested in Fountain City on a probation violation out of Fayette County. He was then transferred to the Fayette County Jail around 11 p.m. and was placed into a holding cell with two other men.

Authorities say that about an hour later, jail staff found the three men unresponsive. The men were transported to a nearby hospital where two of the men later died.

Investigators say they believe the two men who passed away died after ingesting an illegal substance that was smuggled into the jail. The third inmate also ingested the illegal substance, but is expected to survive.

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.