Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky names new leader

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky has named a successor to replace its retiring, long-time president.

The nonprofit women’s health services and advocacy group said Tuesday that Christie Gillespie will become its new president and CEO on July 1.

She will succeed Betty Cockrum, who has served as the Indianapolis-based group’s leader for 15 years.

Gillespie has more than 25 years of leadership experience with nonprofits, most recently at United Way of Central Indiana. She says the Planned Parenthood chapter’s “mission is more important than ever.”

Planned Parenthood offers abortion services at clinics in Indianapolis, Merrillville, Bloomington and Lafayette. The group sued Indiana officials in May, seeking to block a new law that makes it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents’ knowledge.