Southwest fares from IND drop in semiannual sale

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Southwest Airlines has begun its twice-a-year airfare sale, and some tickets for one-way trips from Indianapolis to select destinations are available for $99 or less.

The sale launched Tuesday, and tickets must be booked by Thursday. Blackout dates and other restrictions and fees may apply.

Destinations from Indianapolis International Airport include Kansas City, Missouri, and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., starting at $49; Atlanta and Boston airports starting at $79, and airports in Dallas and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting at $99. For more information, click here to go the website.