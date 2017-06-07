Former Cubs star Mark Prior keeping eye on young arms for TinCaps

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Former Cubs All-Star pitcher Mark Prior took center stage at Parkview Field on Wednesday signing autographs for fans before the TinCaps-Lake County game.

Prior is in his fourth season working in the San Diego Padres organization, as his third season as the franchise’s minor league pitching coordinator.

Prior is best known for the six seasons (2002-07) he spent with the Cubs. He also spent time with the San Diego Padres (2008-09), Texas Rangers (2010), New York Yankees (2011), Boston Red Sox (2012) and Cincinnati Reds (2013) organizations.

His best season came in 2003 when he went 18-6 with a 2.43 ERA and finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting.

The righty posted a career 42-29 record with a 3.51 ERA after being selected second overall in the 2001 MLB Draft.