Top 8 Things to do in Indy this weekend, June 9-11

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Intrigue, comedy and a multitude of festivals make up this weekend in the Indianapolis area. Here are some possible choices to enjoy.

CrimeCon

Television legal analyst Nancy Grace, crime correspondent Josh Mankiewicz and retired FBI supervisory special agent/profiler and former New York City prosecutor Jim Clemente are just three of the guests expected to attend CrimeCon ’17 at the JW Marriott Indianapolis. CrimeCon is an immersive, weekend celebration of all things true crime including demonstrations, lectures, escape rooms and even a few surprises along the way. For more info, click here.

Craig Robinson

Best known for his role as acerbic Dunder-Mifflin employee Darryl Philbin on “The Office,” comedian Craig Robinson is in the city this weekend with five shows from Friday through Sunday. The shows are at Morty’s Comedy Club at 3824 E. 82nd St. Must be 18 or older. For tickets, click here.

Baxter YMCA 5k

If you’re looking for a family-friendly and competitive 5K for a cause this weekend, head down to the Baxter YMCA for the Aloha Family Fun Run! The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. Saturday followed by a 1-mile run-walk at 8:45 a.m. Participants will get a T-shirt and a medal, and racers are encouraged to take advantage of early-bird pricing to save a few dollars and secure a T-shirt. For more information, click here.

Cultural festivals

We’re still just under two weeks away from the start of the summer season, but the summer festivals are already getting started. We’ve got a mix of festival themes to choose from this weekend including Italian, Slovenian and Asian, in addition to the many church festivals as well. Here’s the list within the list …

Italian Street Festival – https://www.indyitalianfest.org/

Slovenian Festival – http://sloveniannationalhomeindy.org/the-festival/

Asian Fest – http://www.aaalliance.org/asian-fest

Church festivals

St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 535 Edgewood Ave. For more information, click here .

. St. Simon the Apostle Parish, 8155 Oaklandon Road. For more information, click here .

. St. Anthony Parish, 337 N. Warman Ave. For more information, click here .

. Our Lady of the Greenwood Parish, 335 S. Meridian St. For more information, click here .

. Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Parish, 520 Stevens St. For more information, click here .

. Holy Angels Parish, 740 W. 28th St. For more information, click here.

Pride parade, festivities

Indy Pride Week will wrap up this weekend with the big parade Saturday from 10-11 a.m., but that’s not the only thing happening this weekend. Friday night is Pride Night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the Indiana Fever host Seattle at 7 p.m., and there is a fashion show at FortyFive Degrees at 9 p.m. Friday. Following the parade Saturday, the 2017 Circle City IN Pride Festival will take place at Military Park beginning at noon. To close out this year’s festivities, the Equality March for Unity and Pride will be at noon Sunday at the Indiana Statehouse. For more information, click here.

43rd Eagle Creek Folk Festival

If you’re a folk music fan, head over to the Eagle Creek Park on Saturday and Sunday for a free (with park admission) music festival. Bands and performers will be on the stage from 1-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday near the marina. For a full list of performers and times, click here.

Sixth annual Speedway Grand Prix

The town of Speedway and Truesport.com are hosting the six annual street bicycle race, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday. Since the race itself is earlier than prior years, the promoter is expecting a larger field. The start/finish line is in front of Yogulatte. For more information, click here.