Undercover detectives make 8 drug arrests in Bartholomew County

COULMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Eight people are facing drug charges following an undercover investigation in Bartholomew County.

The arrests resulted from narcotics investigations over a period of several weeks, said a news release issued Wednesday by the county sheriff’s office. Police said the suspects sold narcotics to undercover detectives on multiple occasions.

These people face preliminary charges:

Cameron Charles Agnew, 22, Columbus, dealing heroin. In the Bartholomew County Jail in lieu of $140,000 bond.

Kristen Eileen Parris, 25, Columbus, two counts dealing heroin. In jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Connie Darlene Richey, 52, Columbus, two counts of dealing heroin. In jail in lieu of $100,255 bond.

Rachel E. Allen, 30, Columbus, dealing heroin. Released on bond.

Jeffery Melvin II, no age provided, dealing methamphetamine. Serving a sentence in another facility.

Shawn Michael Asher, 37, no address available, two counts of dealing methamphetamine. In jail in lieu of $315,500 bond.

Jonathon K. Villegas, 23, Columbus, two counts of dealing heroin. In jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Chad E. Phillips, 37, Columbus, two counts of dealing methamphetamine. In jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Other investigations stemming from these arrests are ongoing. The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) — made up of the sheriff’s office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office — is targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in the area, the release said.