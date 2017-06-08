Plainfield police want help to find stolen backpacks

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are looking for help in locating backpacks stolen from Sodalis Nature Park on Thursday afternoon.

The backpacks were taken around 3:30 p.m. from a 2017 black Chevrolet Traverse sport utility vehicle in the parking lot, a news release from police said. The backpacks contained IDs, cash and other personal items.

The release contained no other information about the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the missing backpacks, contact the Plainfield Police Department at 317-839-8700.