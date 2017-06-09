Cockfighting investigation on southeast side, 1 in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody following an investigation into cockfighting on the city’s southeast side.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, authorities arrived at a residence in the 1700 block of East Gimber Street just before 5 a.m. Friday.

More than 200 birds were discovered in the residence and there is evidence that the birds were being trained to fight, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Five people, including three children, were in the house at the time.

The investigation came as the result of a tip received a couple of months ago about possible cockfighting.

A man in his 30 was taken into custody.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.