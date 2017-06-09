Colts help build Habitat for Humanity home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts players and staff put on tool belts Friday morning to help a family get a new home.

It began when head coach Chuck Pagano and the new homeowner had a first-nail ceremony at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, 7001 W. 56th St.

The Colts teamed up with Stanley Security Solutions for the seventh annual Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity panel build. It was the first time the Colts helped build a two-story home. That home will go to an Indianapolis single mother of three children.

Pagano presented the family with some Colts gear, including a jersey with the family name and a helmet signed by the whole team.

More than 100 volunteers worked on the house. The Colts say they hope this project encourages and inspires fellow Hoosiers to give back to the community.

2017 Colts Habitat Panel Build has begun. Building our first ever two-story house! pic.twitter.com/GC0LBs7TCm — Colts Community (@coltscommunity) June 9, 2017