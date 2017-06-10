Argument led 16-year-old to shoot man in chest, police say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A juvenile is in custody after police say he shot a man in the chest.

It happened Saturday in the 5100 block of Millhouse Road — that’s near Mann Road on the southwest side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived around 12:30 p.m. to find the victim — 27-year-old Daniel Cook — lying in a garage with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Using K-9 units and a description of the suspect, detectives were able to track down the suspect.

The 16-year-old faces a preliminary attempted murder charge and is being charged as a juvenile.

Detectives believe the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated.