Nancy Grace talks Delphi murders at Crime Con

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crime Con is taking over downtown Indianapolis.

The convention is for fans of crime shows and true crime stories.

Fans get to hear from experts in the crime field and go through crime-related experiences, like being put in a room where a staged murder happened and trying to solve it.

One of the weekend’s biggest headliners was Nancy Grace, who sat down with 24-Hour News 8 at the convention Saturday morning.

Grace says she’s keeping a close eye on an Indiana double homicide case: the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Previous coverage of the Delphi double homicide investigation

“It is amazing and confounding to me that, with the perpetrator’s picture and his voice and possibly DNA, that he cannot be caught. And that is proof that police need civilians with their eyes and ears open helping them. Police are not miracle workers, okay. They need all of us,” said Grace.

The two teenagers were last seen on the Monon High Bridge trail — their bodies were found a day later.

Police released a suspect’s picture and voice recording in that case.

Indiana State Police say the tip line in the investigation is still active, and they get anywhere from 5-10 tips a day.

If you have any information you can email the tip or call the tip line at 844-459-5786.