Brownsburg Rocks spreading positivity throughout community

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A Brownsburg boy is on a mission to make his community a better place. He is doing it through positive messages painted on rocks.

It all started when 9-year-old Harlan Haugen painted a rock and hid it somewhere in town. The next thing he knew someone took a picture and posted it on Facebook. After that the Brownsburg Rocks Facebook group was created.

“I just kind of put a rock out and let everybody find it. I just really didn’t think it was going to expand like this,” said Harlan Haugen.

Rocks are painted with positive messages, hidden somewhere in town, and left for the next person to find.

Those involved say the messages make a big impact.

“I like finding these rocks because it is very inspiring to people because it will make them smile if they’re having a really rough day,” said Arianna Mini.

Rocks are often hidden in Arbuckle Acres Park in Brownsburg but they are starting to be found all over town.

“It sounds silly that a rock can make a difference but people really love the rocks. I am so proud of him. It’s been such a positive thing for Brownsburg and now the whole community has joined in,” said Harlan’s mother Christy Haugen.

Harlan hopes his idea will spread to other cities. “I hope it spreads around the states of Indiana or all the counties in Indiana,” he said.