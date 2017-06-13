Franklin Township school board picks new superintendent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franklin Township school district’s board on Tuesday night announced it has picked a new superintendent.

Bruce Hibbard was hired on a three-year contract during a board meeting. He will start July 1.

Hibbard served the past eight years as superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools, according to a news release from Franklin Township. He was also previously assistant superintendent at Washington Township school district in Indianapolis for three years.

Board President Scott Sullivan said in the release that Hibbard “has a proven track record of not only focusing on the kids but creating an engaging and collaborative environment that will continue to strengthen our schools and staff.”

More than 20 people applied for the superintendent job, the distirct said. Seven candidates were reviewed — including at a pulbic hearing June 5 — before Hibbard was chosen.

Franklin Township has seven elementary schools, two middle schools and a high school with an enrollment of over 9,100 students. The district employs 1,000 people.