I-65 paving project set to begin next week near downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Work is set to begin next week to resurface and repair part of Interstate 65 just north of downtown.

The work will occur in both directions between West Street (Exit 114) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street (Exit 117).

According to INDOT, alternating lane closures are scheduled to begin on or after Monday, June 19.

During the project, some interchange ramps and up to two lanes of traffic on I-65 may be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 p.m. on weeknights and between midnight and 9 a.m. on weekends.

All work on the $2.2 million project is expected to be complete in September.